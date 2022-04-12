Exlites Holdings International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXHI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Exlites Holdings International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXHI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.7% from the March 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Exlites Holdings International stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,443. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day moving average is $0.45. Exlites Holdings International has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $2.00.

Exlites Holdings International Company Profile

Exlites Holdings International, Inc engages in the consumer health care market and durable medical supply businesses. It offers consumer products, such as battery operated heated steering wheel products, electronic hot and cold packs, spring loaded shoe insoles, and other consumer products. The company is also involved in contract manufacturing of medical supplies and devices to hospitals, nursing homes, and assisted living facilities, as well as for individuals.

