eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford Sells 9,000 Shares

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $151,110.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,034,338 shares in the company, valued at $705,756,535.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

Get eXp World alerts:

On Wednesday, April 6th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total transaction of $168,480.00.

On Monday, April 4th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total transaction of $196,830.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $184,860.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $207,000.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $195,120.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total value of $201,690.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total value of $221,220.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $221,760.00.

On Thursday, March 17th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $228,330.00.

On Tuesday, March 15th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $202,410.00.

eXp World stock opened at $17.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.49 and a 200-day moving average of $33.25. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.12 and a 52 week high of $55.43.

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. eXp World had a return on equity of 44.57% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business’s revenue was up 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

EXPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on eXp World from $63.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of eXp World by 1,126.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of eXp World by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Company Profile (Get Rating)

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.