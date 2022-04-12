Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EXPE. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $216.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Expedia Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $208.78.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $177.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $190.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Expedia Group has a fifty-two week low of $136.77 and a fifty-two week high of $217.72.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.92) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.74, for a total value of $2,771,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.81, for a total value of $488,197.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,650 shares of company stock worth $26,514,549. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 12,683,542 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,292,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,220,557 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,847,057,000 after acquiring an additional 469,338 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,820,781 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,051,932,000 after acquiring an additional 262,865 shares during the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,056,066 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $664,789,000 after acquiring an additional 214,952 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,769,044 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $499,177,000 after acquiring an additional 145,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

