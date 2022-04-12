Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) versus KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) Head-To-Head Contrast

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) and KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Expro Group and KLX Energy Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Expro Group $825.76 million 2.21 -$131.89 million ($2.26) -7.37 KLX Energy Services $465.60 million 0.12 -$105.60 million ($13.27) -0.39

KLX Energy Services has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Expro Group. Expro Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KLX Energy Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Expro Group and KLX Energy Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Expro Group -23.28% -4.24% -3.19% KLX Energy Services -25.93% -835.23% -31.42%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Expro Group and KLX Energy Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Expro Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 KLX Energy Services 0 2 0 0 2.00

KLX Energy Services has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential downside of 13.63%. Given KLX Energy Services’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe KLX Energy Services is more favorable than Expro Group.

Volatility & Risk

Expro Group has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KLX Energy Services has a beta of 2.44, meaning that its share price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.9% of KLX Energy Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Expro Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.5% of KLX Energy Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Expro Group beats KLX Energy Services on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Expro Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services. It serves exploration and production companies in onshore and offshore environments in approximately 60 countries with approximately 100 locations. The company was founded in 1938 and is based in Houston, Texas.

KLX Energy Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of completion, intervention and production services and products to onshore oil and gas producing regions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains and Northeast. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

