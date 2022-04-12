Faceter Hits Market Cap of $881,794.78 (FACE)

Faceter (FACE) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Faceter has a total market cap of $881,794.78 and $25,917.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Faceter coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Faceter has traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003447 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00034779 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.23 or 0.00104417 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Faceter Profile

Faceter (FACE) is a coin. Faceter’s total supply is 936,154,235 coins and its circulating supply is 468,136,184 coins. The official website for Faceter is tokensale.faceter.io . Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Faceter is medium.com/faceter

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

Buying and Selling Faceter

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Faceter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Faceter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

