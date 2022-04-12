FansTime Market Capitalization Reaches $194,218.33 (FTI)

FansTime (FTI) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One FansTime coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FansTime has a total market capitalization of $194,218.33 and $22,351.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FansTime has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FansTime Coin Profile

FansTime is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 coins. The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org . FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

FansTime Coin Trading

