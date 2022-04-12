Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH) Shares Gap Up to $6.41

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:FATH – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.41, but opened at $6.69. Fathom Digital Manufacturing shares last traded at $6.76, with a volume of 174 shares.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FATH shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Fathom Digital Manufacturing from $12.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Get Fathom Digital Manufacturing alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,738,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $198,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. 99.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Company Profile (NYSE:FATH)

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation, a digital manufacturing platform, provides product development and manufacturing services in North America. It provides plastic and metal additive manufacturing, CNC machining, injection molding and tooling, and sheet metal fabrication, as well as urethane casting, model assembly and finishing, engineering and design support, and quality inspection services for the technology, defense, aerospace, medical, automotive, and IOT sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fathom Digital Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fathom Digital Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.