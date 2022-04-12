FDx Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM)

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,153 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 121.0% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $56,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $210,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $219,000.

Shares of HYEM stock opened at $19.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.72. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.06 and a 12 month high of $23.96.

