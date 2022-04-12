FDx Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,366 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,064 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ET. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 161.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 270.3% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ET shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.67.

ET stock opened at $11.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 2.08. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $11.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.58.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.62 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 36.84%.

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Michael K. Grimm acquired 504,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $5,656,566.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

