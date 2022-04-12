FDx Advisors Inc. Has $350,000 Stock Position in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,782 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 853 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Yandex were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Yandex by 2.0% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,250,398 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,693,444,000 after purchasing an additional 408,065 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Yandex by 1.3% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,040,080 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $720,404,000 after buying an additional 113,322 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Yandex by 2.4% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 9,024,689 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $719,177,000 after buying an additional 213,209 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Yandex by 100.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,448,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $355,490,000 after buying an additional 2,232,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Yandex by 2.1% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,224,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $336,613,000 after buying an additional 88,257 shares in the last quarter. 66.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yandex stock opened at $18.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of -32.66 and a beta of 1.52. Yandex has a 52 week low of $14.11 and a 52 week high of $87.11.

Yandex ( NASDAQ:YNDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The information services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.13). Yandex had a positive return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC upgraded Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com lowered Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Yandex from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.40.

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

