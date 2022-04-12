FDx Advisors Inc. Has $356,000 Stock Holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,847 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CNS. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 35.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 582,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,765,000 after buying an additional 150,780 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 58.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 287,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,058,000 after buying an additional 105,537 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 1,335.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after buying an additional 102,919 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 582.6% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 78,312 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after buying an additional 66,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 15.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 454,766 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,096,000 after buying an additional 62,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cohen & Steers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Martin Cohen sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total transaction of $9,624,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 48.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CNS stock opened at $85.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.33. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.53 and a 12 month high of $101.22.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $159.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.13 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 84.70% and a net margin of 36.21%. The company’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.16%.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

