FDx Advisors Inc. Has $379,000 Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the third quarter worth $243,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its position in Aflac by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 29,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Aflac by 0.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,324,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,325,000 after acquiring an additional 28,296 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Aflac by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,316,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,603,000 after acquiring an additional 125,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aflac by 289.9% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares during the period. 65.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $65.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.42. The firm has a market cap of $42.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.94. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $51.28 and a 1 year high of $66.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total value of $1,206,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $85,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,993 shares of company stock worth $3,441,526 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.45.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

