FDx Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 84.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 6,284 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 71,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after acquiring an additional 7,835 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 16,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at $6,052,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $73.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.47. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.70 and a 52-week high of $85.98.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 13.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Rick A. Elrod sold 54,413 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total transaction of $4,137,564.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Bullock sold 720 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $56,901.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,005 shares of company stock worth $4,679,904 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DAR shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Darling Ingredients from $107.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.67.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

