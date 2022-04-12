FDx Advisors Inc. Makes New $344,000 Investment in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 5,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 518,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,599,000 after purchasing an additional 12,883 shares during the period. Compass Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 350,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 187,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,533,000 after purchasing an additional 14,489 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $56.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.88. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $53.20 and a twelve month high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

