FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 31 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Equinix by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,487,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,706,098,000 after purchasing an additional 503,508 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,726,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,780,000 after purchasing an additional 45,142 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Equinix by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,373,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,577,000 after purchasing an additional 149,404 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Equinix by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 879,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $694,915,000 after purchasing an additional 31,062 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Equinix by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 864,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,186,000 after purchasing an additional 169,825 shares during the period. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $666.89, for a total transaction of $40,013.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.78, for a total value of $742,483.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,340 shares of company stock valued at $25,366,937. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $751.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $68.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $713.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $762.27. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $662.26 and a one year high of $885.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.63 by ($4.27). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 7.54%. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $3.10 dividend. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 223.83%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EQIX shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Equinix from $829.00 to $815.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $970.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equinix in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $900.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Equinix from $880.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $848.22.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

