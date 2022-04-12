FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 481 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 7.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 152,718 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,483,000 after acquiring an additional 10,418 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 32.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 55,195 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,656,000 after acquiring an additional 13,653 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 143.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 14,504 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after buying an additional 8,535 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth $7,413,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 209,817 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,181,000 after buying an additional 90,724 shares during the period. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HII shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Vertical Research raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.86.

HII stock opened at $205.24 on Tuesday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.50 and a twelve month high of $228.66. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by ($0.07). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 34.91%.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 1,028 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total transaction of $208,036.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 550 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.56, for a total value of $102,058.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,354 shares of company stock worth $474,335 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

