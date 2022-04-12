FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 5,894 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,223 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,894 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,210,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 752.8% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,078,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $171,038,000 after buying an additional 2,717,941 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 103.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,007,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $168,538,000 after buying an additional 1,530,169 shares during the period. Standard Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 67.4% in the third quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 1,850,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,768,000 after buying an additional 745,000 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the third quarter worth approximately $28,696,000. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Masco alerts:

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 43,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total transaction of $2,662,881.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $671,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,842 shares of company stock worth $5,990,173 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $50.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.43. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $49.39 and a 1-year high of $71.06. The company has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). Masco had a return on equity of 856.22% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Masco’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 68.29%.

Several research analysts have commented on MAS shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Masco from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. TheStreet downgraded Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Masco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $72.50 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.77.

Masco Profile (Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.