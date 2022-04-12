Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $251.84 Million

Analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) will announce $251.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $258.39 million and the lowest is $248.24 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust posted sales of $218.16 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Federal Realty Investment Trust.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.06. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 27.49%. The firm had revenue of $254.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

FRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $150.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.17.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $120.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.75. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $102.64 and a 1-year high of $140.51. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.69%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $983,225,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,559,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,030,577,000 after purchasing an additional 372,411 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 605,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,445,000 after purchasing an additional 237,501 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 180.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 365,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,164,000 after purchasing an additional 235,312 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,465,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,025,565,000 after purchasing an additional 232,958 shares during the period. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

