Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.75.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FSS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Shares of Federal Signal stock traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $32.55. The stock had a trading volume of 8,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,958. Federal Signal has a 52-week low of $32.02 and a 52-week high of $48.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.14.

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $301.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.64 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Federal Signal will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 22.09%.

In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman acquired 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $96,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Federal Signal by 1.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,023 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in Federal Signal by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 24,347 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Federal Signal by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Federal Signal by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,868 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Signal Company Profile (Get Rating)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.