Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FSS shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on Federal Signal from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Federal Signal in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Federal Signal from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th.

In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman acquired 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $96,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the fourth quarter worth $26,654,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,484,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $64,341,000 after buying an additional 243,283 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 108,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after buying an additional 8,915 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,207,856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $399,069,000 after buying an additional 405,563 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Federal Signal by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,486,518 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $64,425,000 after purchasing an additional 11,732 shares in the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Signal stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.55. 8,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.14. Federal Signal has a 1-year low of $32.02 and a 1-year high of $48.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.05.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $301.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.64 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Federal Signal will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.09%.

About Federal Signal (Get Rating)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

