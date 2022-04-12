Fidelity Special Values’ (GPE) Underperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Fidelity Special Values (LON:GPE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 625 ($8.14) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 12.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fidelity Special Values in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fidelity Special Values in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.12) price objective on shares of Fidelity Special Values in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Fidelity Special Values stock opened at GBX 717.50 ($9.35) on Tuesday. Fidelity Special Values has a fifty-two week low of GBX 608 ($7.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 748 ($9.75). The firm has a market cap of £1.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.29.

