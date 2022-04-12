Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Stock Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 52.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,930,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,089,165,000 after buying an additional 300,326 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,457,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $367,587,000 after buying an additional 19,541 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,289,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,338,000 after buying an additional 63,028 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,227,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $224,617,000 after buying an additional 438,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,008,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,234,000 after buying an additional 46,966 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

ENPH stock opened at $187.88 on Tuesday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.88 and a 1 year high of $282.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $170.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.36. The firm has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.20 and a beta of 1.27.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $412.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.62 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 39.09% and a net margin of 10.52%. Enphase Energy’s revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $313.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America cut Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $297.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.39.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total value of $14,052,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 4,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.05, for a total transaction of $695,983.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 255,577 shares of company stock valued at $43,780,910. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy (Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.