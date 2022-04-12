Fifth Third Bancorp Has $999,000 Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 121,352 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,783 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Energy Transfer by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,582 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,515 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 72,572 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 17,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 13,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael K. Grimm bought 504,600 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $5,656,566.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.67.

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $11.05 on Tuesday. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $11.65. The stock has a market cap of $35.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.33 and a 200 day moving average of $9.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.62 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 36.84%.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

