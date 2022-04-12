Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 1,085 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VAW. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 21,993.1% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 267,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,385,000 after buying an additional 266,556 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,018,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,737,000 after purchasing an additional 141,691 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 3,790.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 100,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,494,000 after purchasing an additional 98,391 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 210.5% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,558,000 after purchasing an additional 72,626 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 281,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,710,000 after purchasing an additional 65,716 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VAW opened at $192.90 on Tuesday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $171.56 and a 1 year high of $201.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $186.95 and its 200 day moving average is $187.73.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

