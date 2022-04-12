Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 1,449 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Colony Group LLC increased its position in Ventas by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 24.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 1.1% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 18,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Ventas by 8.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $60.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.89. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.44 and a 12 month high of $64.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 434.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.17.

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Ventas’s payout ratio is presently 1,285.81%.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 34,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $1,947,756.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $1,087,326.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,802 shares of company stock valued at $7,447,849 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ventas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.90.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

