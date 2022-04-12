Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 1,938 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 18.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 27.8% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on JCI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.71.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $63.34 on Tuesday. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $59.82 and a one year high of $81.77. The company has a market cap of $44.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.92.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.64%.

In other news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $366,212.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 8,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total value of $596,937.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,856 shares of company stock worth $1,011,751 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

