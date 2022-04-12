Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,162 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 17.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 383,655 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,197,000 after acquiring an additional 56,265 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,942 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $361,000. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

NYSE:MSI opened at $233.35 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $227.50 and a 200 day moving average of $241.96. The company has a market capitalization of $39.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.54 and a 1-year high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 542.03% and a net margin of 15.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 44.13%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total value of $21,802,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total value of $18,137,743.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSI. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.18.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.