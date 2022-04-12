Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 4,370 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,370 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth about $270,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth about $310,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth about $5,982,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth about $3,434,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth about $46,101,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BBWI opened at $47.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.12 and a 200 day moving average of $61.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.76. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.17 and a 12-month high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.13% and a negative return on equity of 115.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Bath & Body Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 16.26%.

Several research firms recently commented on BBWI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $105.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $59.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.89.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

