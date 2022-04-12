Financial Analysis: Global Self Storage (SELF) vs. Its Peers

Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Rating) is one of 330 public companies in the “Real estate investment trusts” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Global Self Storage to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Get Global Self Storage alerts:

Global Self Storage pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Global Self Storage pays out 81.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.4% and pay out 105.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Global Self Storage is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares Global Self Storage and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Global Self Storage $10.51 million $3.28 million 18.84 Global Self Storage Competitors $783.37 million $167.45 million 27.68

Global Self Storage’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Global Self Storage. Global Self Storage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Global Self Storage has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Self Storage’s rivals have a beta of 1.12, suggesting that their average stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Global Self Storage and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Self Storage 0 0 1 0 3.00 Global Self Storage Competitors 3765 14991 14636 377 2.34

Global Self Storage presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.09%. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies have a potential upside of 8.63%. Given Global Self Storage’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Global Self Storage is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Global Self Storage and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Self Storage 31.22% 7.30% 4.89% Global Self Storage Competitors 17.02% -2.37% 2.34%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.2% of Global Self Storage shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.4% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Global Self Storage shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Global Self Storage beats its rivals on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About Global Self Storage (Get Rating)

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, the company owns and/or manages 13 self-storage properties in Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Oklahoma.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Self Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Self Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.