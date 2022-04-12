First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,363 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $2,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of First American Financial by 59.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 7.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of First American Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of First American Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of First American Financial from $13.00 to $10.40 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.73.

FAF opened at $59.04 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.21. First American Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $57.58 and a twelve month high of $81.54.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. Analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 18.30%.

First American Financial Corp. engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. It also provides other financial services and risk solutions. It operates through the following segments: Title Insurance and Services, Specialty Insurance, and Corporate.

