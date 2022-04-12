First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

FCCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised First Community from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James cut First Community from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of FCCO opened at $20.49 on Monday. First Community has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $23.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.92 million, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.93.

First Community ( NASDAQ:FCCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 million. First Community had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 25.18%. Equities research analysts expect that First Community will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.37%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Community in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,882,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of First Community in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,288,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of First Community by 40.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 315,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,304,000 after purchasing an additional 90,415 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Community in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,653,000. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Community by 13.1% in the third quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 222,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after purchasing an additional 25,675 shares in the last quarter. 51.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Community Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

