First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

THFF has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th.

NASDAQ THFF opened at $41.60 on Tuesday. First Financial has a 12 month low of $37.69 and a 12 month high of $47.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $518.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.45.

First Financial ( NASDAQ:THFF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.30 million. First Financial had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 27.27%. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Financial will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of First Financial by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 91,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in First Financial by 248.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 63,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 45,448 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in First Financial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 741,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,589,000 after acquiring an additional 16,107 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Financial by 5.6% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 170,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,970 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $424,000. 64.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

