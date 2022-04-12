First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Upgraded to Buy by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have C$50.00 price target on the stock.

FM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of First Quantum Minerals to a hold rating and set a C$42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$37.45.

Shares of FM traded up C$0.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$40.71. 829,110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,925,498. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.46. First Quantum Minerals has a 52-week low of C$20.67 and a 52-week high of C$45.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$38.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$32.07. The company has a market cap of C$27.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.19.

First Quantum Minerals ( TSE:FM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.65 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.54 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 0.01%. First Quantum Minerals’s payout ratio is 0.53%.

In other news, Director G. Clive Newall sold 2,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.50, for a total value of C$108,417.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,193,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$93,222,092.50. Also, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 31,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.78, for a total transaction of C$1,136,662.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,463 shares in the company, valued at C$3,201,299.26. Insiders have sold a total of 292,201 shares of company stock worth $11,371,329 in the last 90 days.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

