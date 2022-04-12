First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FREVS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FREVS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 93.8% from the March 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of FREVS traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.48. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.85. First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey has a 52 week low of $16.75 and a 52 week high of $27.00.
