First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Shares Sold by Concorde Asset Management LLC

Concorde Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC owned about 0.28% of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FAAR. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 22,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth about $310,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 40.1% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 33,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 9,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000.

Get First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF alerts:

FAAR stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.22. The company had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,292. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.22. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.54 and a fifty-two week high of $37.94.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.