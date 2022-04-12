First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 26,577 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 469,806 shares.The stock last traded at $38.32 and had previously closed at $38.27.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.77 and a 200 day moving average of $35.34.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 3.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 127,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 16.6% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 66,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 9,468 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the third quarter worth about $542,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 199,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,108,000 after buying an additional 20,485 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

