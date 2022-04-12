First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Short Interest Update

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,500 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the March 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.
Shares of NASDAQ FTXL traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.50. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,596. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $57.01 and a 52 week high of $83.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.71.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.062 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.
