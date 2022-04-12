Fisher Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,395,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150,246 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $117,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EZU. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EZU traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $41.84. 4,686,617 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.21. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 52 week low of $36.77 and a 52 week high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

