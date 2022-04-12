Fisher Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 576,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,673 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Texas Instruments worth $108,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TXN. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 807,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $152,257,000 after buying an additional 28,053 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 7,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 104,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,736,000 after purchasing an additional 7,490 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 2,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Edward Jones cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James lowered shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.41.

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $3.08 on Tuesday, reaching $175.02. The stock had a trading volume of 26,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,151,302. The company has a market capitalization of $161.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $161.04 and a 1-year high of $202.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $174.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.20.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 66.40%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 55.69%.

In other news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $5,938,739.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total transaction of $698,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,601 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,383 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

