Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 22,762 Shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,570,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 22,762 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $42,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gerdau in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Gerdau during the third quarter valued at $84,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gerdau in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the fourth quarter worth $89,000.

Shares of Gerdau stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,816,834. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.15. Gerdau S.A. has a 1-year low of $4.19 and a 1-year high of $7.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.0395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.05.

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. It operates through four segments: Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

