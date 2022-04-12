Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 240,721 Shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 837,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240,721 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $18,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Core Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 173.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after buying an additional 25,955 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 318.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 620,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,177,000 after buying an additional 472,415 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 2.2% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Core Laboratories by 145.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 59,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

Shares of CLB traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.26. 3,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,284. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.31 and a 200-day moving average of $27.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.02 and a beta of 2.79. Core Laboratories has a 52 week low of $21.08 and a 52 week high of $49.87.

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The company had revenue of $125.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.39 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.30%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Core Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Core Laboratories has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.30.

Core Laboratories Profile (Get Rating)

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.