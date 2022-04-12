Fisher Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 498,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 30,591 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.93% of Emergent BioSolutions worth $21,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EBS. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 4,741 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 331.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 151,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,582,000 after acquiring an additional 116,297 shares during the period. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emergent BioSolutions alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on EBS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Benchmark upgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Emergent BioSolutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Shares of NYSE EBS traded up $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.75. The company had a trading volume of 688 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,309. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.88 and a twelve month high of $77.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $723.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.90 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 12.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

About Emergent BioSolutions (Get Rating)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.