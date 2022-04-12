Fisher Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,982,588 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 385,244 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.59% of Devon Energy worth $175,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,897,429 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $919,617,000 after buying an additional 84,866 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,567,536 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $517,294,000 after buying an additional 1,270,392 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 87,102.0% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 13,912,210 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $493,965,000 after acquiring an additional 13,896,256 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,175,618 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $431,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,662,546 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $378,627,000 after acquiring an additional 139,322 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $463,043.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 17,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total value of $1,019,546.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,251 shares of company stock worth $7,915,422. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DVN opened at $62.57 on Tuesday. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $20.14 and a twelve month high of $63.26. The company has a market cap of $41.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 23.60%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.92%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DVN. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.67.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

