Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $16.68 Million Stock Holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,230,832 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of NOV worth $16,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of NOV in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in NOV during the third quarter valued at $132,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in NOV during the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NOV during the third quarter worth $155,000. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of NOV during the third quarter worth $156,000. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NOV shares. Susquehanna lowered their price target on NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. COKER & PALMER lowered shares of NOV from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NOV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NOV from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.

Shares of NOV stock traded up $0.75 on Tuesday, reaching $20.16. The company had a trading volume of 53,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,101,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.72. NOV Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.46 and a 52-week high of $24.06.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). NOV had a negative return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NOV Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is currently -30.77%.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

