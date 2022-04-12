Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $302.94 Million Stock Holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 964,509 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,483 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 2.41% of Globant worth $302,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Globant by 149.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globant during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Globant during the 4th quarter worth $131,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globant during the 4th quarter worth $195,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Globant during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GLOB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Globant from $352.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globant currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.22.

Shares of Globant stock opened at $236.86 on Tuesday. Globant S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $202.58 and a fifty-two week high of $354.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $255.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.46. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 103.43 and a beta of 1.46.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Globant had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $379.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

