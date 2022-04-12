Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $35.37 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 69.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,827 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,915 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $35,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.48.

Shares of LOW traded up $3.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $207.97. The company had a trading volume of 41,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,066,429. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.08 and a twelve month high of $263.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $221.49 and its 200-day moving average is $231.92. The company has a market capitalization of $137.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.32.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.73%.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to buyback $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Lowe’s Companies (Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.