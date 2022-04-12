Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $39.66 Million Position in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 755,645 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 6,908 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $39,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 636 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NuVasive by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 45,554 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of NuVasive by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 26,850 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of NuVasive by 35.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,926 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in NuVasive by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NUVA stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,074. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -43.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.96. NuVasive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.45 and a twelve month high of $72.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $302.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.92 million. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NUVA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on NuVasive in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NuVasive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on NuVasive from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.83.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

