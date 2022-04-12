Fisher Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) by 70.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 675,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 280,031 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.34% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF worth $24,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 850.0% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 1,213.6% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.61. 469,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,867,229. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.58. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12 month low of $20.41 and a 12 month high of $79.16.

Separately, Citigroup raised KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

