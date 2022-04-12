Fisher Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,392,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 286,451 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 5.04% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $282,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IXN. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,225.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,284,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,763,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961,196 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 682.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,112,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,017,000 after buying an additional 3,586,980 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 812.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,573,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,488,000 after buying an additional 3,182,021 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,107.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,986,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,625,000 after buying an additional 1,822,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,833,000.

iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $54.78 on Tuesday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $50.21 and a 1 year high of $65.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.43.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

