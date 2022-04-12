Fisher Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,353,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 78,480 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 3.40% of Alcoa worth $378,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 81.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 78.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the third quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 591.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE AA opened at $84.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.30. Alcoa Co. has a 1 year low of $30.83 and a 1 year high of $98.09. The company has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34 and a beta of 2.30.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.46. Alcoa had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.10%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 29,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $1,775,526.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $14,436,471.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 326,109 shares of company stock worth $20,224,090 over the last ninety days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AA shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Alcoa from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Alcoa from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Alcoa from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Alcoa from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.67.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

